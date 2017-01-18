NATO Article 5 'Sacred Obligation' of US, Cannot Be Questioned - Biden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The outgoing vice president classified the US support for NATO as "thoroughly bipartisan."

"And the single greatest bulwark in our transatlantic partnership is the unshakeable commitment of the United States to all of our NATO allies. It is our sacred obligation we have embraced that an attack on one is an attack on all. That can never be placed in question," Biden said, speaking at the Davos forum.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Friday, questioned whether NATO is obsolete and criticized allies who do not contribute the full 2 percent of GDP to the alliance.