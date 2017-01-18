Canada to Develop Trade Relations With Russia - Trade Minister

DAVOS (Sputnik) — International investors, including those from the United States and Canada, have confirmed their attendance at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which is due to take place in June.

Foreign company CEOs use the dinner to discuss the state of the Russian economy as well as various joint projects.

"Certainly I think that Russian leadership understands where Canada stands on a number of issues, and we are going to continue with that position," Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

Champagne reminded that Canada had "a number of measures" and points of differences with Russia, "but engagement is probably the right thing."

"We are always willing to engage to see how we can move forward understanding our respective position," he added.

The minister also said that if he met with members of the Russian delegation in Davos, he would "be glad to introduce myself as the new minister of international trade of Canada."

Champagne was appointed international trade minister on January 10.

In 2014, Canada imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Moscow’s reunification with Crimea and alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.