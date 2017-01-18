Register
    News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russian FM Lavrov Rules Out 'Pleasing' Other States to See Sanctions Lifted

    Russia is not trying to please other countries in order to see sanctions lifted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said alongside his Austrian counterpart on Wednesday.

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
    Trump Will Have to 'Face Hawkish Opposition in Congress' if Decides to Ease Anti-Russian Sanctions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In interview with newspapers Das Bild and The Times, Trump suggested that the sanctions against Russia could be lifted if both countries sign a nuclear disarmament agreement. However, the proposal caused a cautious reaction in Moscow.

    "Working on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, encouraging everyone who has signed the Minsk agreements to do their part honestly, we do not think about how long the sanctions will last and do not aspire to please someone to achieve their repeal," Lavrov said.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue could be discussed only after Trump's inauguration, while representatives of the Russian Federation Council stressed that Moscow doesn't consider the withdrawal of sanctions as something it needs to make sacrifices for, especially in the field of security.

