Kremlin Not Following Snowden's Life in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Snowden's asylum in Russia was extended for "a couple of years."

"The [Snowden] issue is not the one of the Kremlin, we do not know what Mr Snowden does. He is presently here on a temporary permit, which has been extended, we do not have any additional information. All of his contacts with the outside world are taking place through his lawyers, including his lawyer in the United States," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the charges against Snowden could be alleviated.

© AP Photo/ Marco Garcia 'Thanks, Obama!' Snowden Reacts to Commuting Sentence for Whistleblower Manning

On Tuesday, outgoing US President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of whistleblower Chelsea Manning , originally sentenced to 35 years in prison in August 2013 for releasing US classified government information.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.