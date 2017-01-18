Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Fully Supports Russian Resolutions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The APPF started in Fiji’s resort town Natadola on Monday and will last for five days.

"Russia had been actively preparing for the session, presenting as many as five draft resolutions on all items of the agenda … All our [draft resolutions] passed, which is a 100-percent result," Kosachev posted on his Facebook account.

Among the topics raised by Russia at the forum, Kosachev mentioned an indivisible nature of international security, economic cooperation without barriers, parliamentary cooperation without sanctions and the fight against terrorism without double standards.

He described the work at the forum as "substantial" and "effective."

"In contrast to the European interparliamentary forums … in the APPF no one is trying to impose the 'only right' point of view, let alone punish those of a different opinion with sanctions," Kosachev added.