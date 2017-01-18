"This issue is not under discussion, and it is undisputed for Russia. We do not discuss the status, condition and the future of Russian regions" Peskov told reporters.
Crimea, which has a predominately ethnically-Russian population, seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014, following a referendum in which over 96 percent of the voters supported the move. The Ukrainian government and many Western nations refused to recognize the legality of the vote and introduced sanctions against Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nadezhda Savchenko - the mouth that roared. She is looking to make Parliament in Ukraine. The only people she is impressing, is the few who stood by her during her trial. After her being pardoned, she is a forgotten hormone.
marcanhalt