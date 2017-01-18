Russian Sovereignty Over Crimea 'Undisputed' - Kremlin

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Ukraine Condemns French Presidential Candidate Le Pen’s Crimea Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko, who had been detained in Russia since mid-2014 until President Vladimir Putin pardoned her last May, said that Crimea would "have to be left out for some time" to resolve the Donbass conflict.

"This issue is not under discussion, and it is undisputed for Russia. We do not discuss the status, condition and the future of Russian regions" Peskov told reporters.

Crimea, which has a predominately ethnically-Russian population, seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014, following a referendum in which over 96 percent of the voters supported the move. The Ukrainian government and many Western nations refused to recognize the legality of the vote and introduced sanctions against Russia.