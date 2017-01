TALLINN (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that NATO is an obsolete organization since it is not much engaged in fighting terrorism and its members are not contributing enough.

"We have no reason to believe that the incoming president Trump intends to radically revise the US' allied relations or amend the US commitment to the transatlantic relationship with European allies," Mikser told RIA Novosti.

Mikser said "there is also no reason to doubt the continued US military presence in Europe."

