Austria Vows ‘Stable, Friendly’ Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurz arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day.

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Austria Favors Anti-Russia Sanctions Relief Depending on Progress of Minsk Agreements

He is visiting Russia in his capacity as chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which is striving to resolve crises across Europe. During his tenure as rotating OSCE chief, Kurz plans to ramp up the fight against terrorism and radicalization.

"Austria is firmly committed to a strong European Union, and to caring for stable and friendly relations with the Russian Federation. Naturally, we also want to maintain and further improve our close bilateral ties at all levels," Kurz said.

He commented on President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference where the Russian leader said Moscow would prefer building ties with each EU member state rather than the bloc as a whole.

