MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Austria’s Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, whose country assumed this year's rotating chairmanship of the regional security organization said the OSCE needed Russia to support its endeavors.

"Russia can play a decisive role in fostering constructive dialogue to peacefully resolve the current crises. Russia can help ensure the OSCE’s ability to deal with the challenges facing the participating States by supporting measures to give it sufficient resources to fulfill its wide-ranging mandate," he said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!