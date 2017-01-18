OSCE Chairmanship Views Engaging Youth Essential to Combat Radicalization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for a number of attacks that hit various cities across Europe in the past year.

"The fight against radicalization, violent extremism and terrorism belongs to the top priorities of the Austrian OSCE Chairmanship. As the chain of terrorist attacks extends all across the OSCE area and beyond we need to close ranks against terrorism. Above all we need preventive measures to combat radicalization at an early stage and identify and address root causes and triggers for radicalization. Listening to youth is an essential element in this effort. The Austrian Chairmanship therefore intends to hold regional workshops on the topic of youth radicalization. Youth will participate and help develop innovative approaches to dealing with this problem. These ideas will give us a sound basis for further work within the OSCE," Kurz said.