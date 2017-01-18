Moldova’s Possible Deal With EAEU Not in Conflict With EU Association Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dodon expressed hope for Moldova to become an observer country at EAEU, adding that the Association Agreement with the EU "was fruitless for Moldova".

"I am sure that we will sign the framework agreement with the EAEU. It does not contradict the association agreement with the European Union," Dodon said.

In July 2014, Moldova signed Association Agreement with the European Union, under which the country has to completely open its market for European trade. Relations between Moscow and Chisinau worsened after the agreement.

On Monday, Dodon started a three-day visit to the Russian capital at the invitation of Putin. The agenda of the visit involves a number of meetings with the Russian leadership and discussions of bilateral cooperation.

