Rights Watchdog Condemns Ukraine's Decision to Ban Russian TV Channel Dozhd

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 12, Ukraine’s National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting (NRCT) ordered providers to disconnect the Dozhd TV channel due to its position on Crimea.

"An order from Ukrainian authorities banning the Russian independent television channel Dozhd TV (TV Rain) from broadcasting on Ukrainian cable networks violates freedom of expression and should be revoked," Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Dozhd has also been repeatedly criticized by Russian authorities for its coverage of fighting in eastern Ukraine, as well as its reporting on political protests in Russia.