Moldovan President Denies Requesting Financial Assistance From Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Dodon started a three-day visit to the Russian capital at the invitation of Putin. The agenda of the visit involves a number of meetings with the Russian leadership and discussions of bilateral cooperation.
"We did not come here for money. I did not ask Putin for money," Dodon said.
"We are hard-working people, we can feed our country. Give us a chance. And these opportunities are here with our traditional partners," he reaffirmed.
