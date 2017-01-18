Over Half of Britons Support UK Leaving EU Single Market - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to a Sky Data poll, 39 percent oppose the move, while 10 percent could not give a definitive answer regarding their attitude to the issue.

The poll also showed that the age group between 18-34 and London residents opposed the decision, while the rest of the country and those aged over 55 expressed their support for Brexit.

A total of 51 percent of the respondents trust UK Prime Minister Theresa May and believe that she will be able to strike the best possible deal with the European Union.

The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.