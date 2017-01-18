China's First Ever Consul to Russia's Vladivostok Assumes Office

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The two officials discussed China-Vladivostok cooperation programs, including in economy, science, education, transport, tourism and humanitarian issues.

"Today, on January 18, acting Vladivostok mayor Konstantin Loboda had a protocol meeting with first ever Chinese General Consul to Vladivostok Yan Wenbin. It was his first official visit to Vladivostok's administration," the statement said.

The Chinese consul to Vladivostok was appointed on December 19, 2016 after the general consulate opened there in September. During his long career in the Chinese Foreign Ministry he worked in Central Asia and Russia.