01:25 GMT +318 January 2017
    Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska is pictured on an election poster calling for votes for a referendum on their Statehood Day in Prnjavor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 21, 2016

    US Sanctions Republika Srpska President for Obstructing Dayton Accords

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    424108

    President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska, which is one of two entities comprising Bosnia and Herzegovina, was sanctioned by the United States for "defying the Constitutional Court" of the federated state and obstructing peace agreemnent in violation "of the rule of law."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has sanctioned Dodik for blocking the Dayton Peace Accords, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Specifically, Dodik was designated for his role in defying the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in violation of the rule of law, thereby actively obstructing the Dayton Accords," the release stated.

    Additionally, Dodik is accused of further unspecified conduct that poses a significant risk of obstructing the peace agreement.

    A local station worker looks on at the main railway station in Belgrade on January 14, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Oliver Bunic
    Train Saga: Tensions Rising in Balkans as Serbia Accuses Kosovo of 'Wanting War'
    The sanctions freeze any of Dodik’s assets that are subject to US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from doing business with him.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina succeeded from Yugoslavia in 1992 against the wishes of the local Serbs there, prompting a bloody civil war and foreign intervention that ended in 1995 with US-brokered peace accord in Dayton, Ohio.

    The peace accord set up the international Office of the High Representative to oversee its implementation.

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      The us talking about "violations of the rule of law" is actually an oxymoron!
      rmukarutabana
      Maria Zakharova was right: "God created the world in seven days. Obama has [now] two more days to finish destroying it."
      He is determined to end as he began: with wreckage.
      michael
      I'm sure that that will be en effective action against this individual. (sarcasm).
