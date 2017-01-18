US Sanctions Republika Srpska President for Obstructing Dayton Accords

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has sanctioned Dodik for blocking the Dayton Peace Accords, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Specifically, Dodik was designated for his role in defying the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in violation of the rule of law, thereby actively obstructing the Dayton Accords," the release stated.

Additionally, Dodik is accused of further unspecified conduct that poses a significant risk of obstructing the peace agreement.

The sanctions freeze any of Dodik’s assets that are subject to US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from doing business with him.

Bosnia and Herzegovina succeeded from Yugoslavia in 1992 against the wishes of the local Serbs there, prompting a bloody civil war and foreign intervention that ended in 1995 with US-brokered peace accord in Dayton, Ohio.

The peace accord set up the international Office of the High Representative to oversee its implementation.

