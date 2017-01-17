Syrian Envoy to UN Confirms Leading Govt. Delegation at Astana Peace Talks

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian government officials and representatives of various opposition groups are expected to meet in Astana on January 23 for reconciliation talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"I will lead the government delegation during the Astana meeting," Jaafari said.

The Astana consultations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!