Astana Talks Agenda Might Include Improving Aid Access in Syria - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Trust building and humanitarian access might come up as additional topics for discussion, Churkin added.

"Involvement of actors with influence on the situation on the ground aimed at creating favorable conditions for strengthening the ceasefire regime will be at the center of discussions," Churkin said. "It is possible participants will also touch upon a number of important aspects such as trust building measures, improving humanitarian access and elements of political agenda."

© Flickr/ Bruno Chapiron France Supports Astana Meeting Goals on Syria Settlement - Foreign Ministry

Churkin explained that the work on organizational issues is under way and expressed hope that the Astana talks would give a strong impetus to the political settlement process under UN auspices. The Russian envoy called on the international and regional partners to support such efforts.

Syrian government and opposition factions are supposed to meet in Astana January 23 for talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. They will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!