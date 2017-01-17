Luxembourg Expects EU, US Will Remain Partners to Avoid 'Lose-Lose' Situation

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Europe and the United States have to stay good partners after President-elect Donald Trump takes office in order to avoid a situation damaging for both sides.

"We were partners, we are partners, and we have to stay partners. If we do not do that, it will be a lose-lose situation, not in the interests of both the United States and Europe," Bettel said.

"I don't want to judge by some announcements. I want to hear concrete positions. And I think we have to wait until the president delivers his speech at the Congress [State of the Union address]…. I am waiting for the clear positions that he will explain in the Congress, and do not judge by the articles that I can read on one side or another," he added.

