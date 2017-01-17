UK Parliament Brexit Deal Vote to Be Binding - Reports

LONDON (Sputnik) — She added, however, that even in the event that the members of parliament reject the deal, "we will very clearly be leaving the EU."

"You can regard it as binding," the spokeswoman said on the parliamentary vote following Brexit negotiations, as quoted by the BBC broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK government would put the final Brexit deal to a vote in both houses of parliament.

UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis echoed the sentiment, saying that the voting will not hinder the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, but that the government was looking to gain its support for the policy.

The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.