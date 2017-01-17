US Must Reassure Allies in NATO 'We Have Their Backs' - Envoy to UN

"We must reassure our allies that we have their backs … that means maintaining our robust support for NATO and making clear our nation’s steadfast commitment to treat an attack on any NATO member as an attack on us all," Power stated.
The ambassador made the remarks as part of her last public speech as the US permanent representative to the United Nations.
US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Friday, has questioned whether NATO is obsolete and criticized allies who do not contribute the full 2 percent of GDP to the alliance.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Powers still blabering around. She is like a tail cut off from the lizard--twitching Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete kasivasantha, she is like Francis Gary Power with no U2. Perhaps she is his lovechild by Patti Hearst :>)
America does not mind "having their back." What the USA minds is that except for France, Italy, Canada and the UK the USA always is NATO's front while the EU cowers behind them like girlie-men then the USA has to pay in cash for the privilege of our troops fighting and dying first.
In grudging defense of Poland, US troops are there for one reason only: to keep Poland from attacking Germany next September 1st just for old time's sake. Poles are very brave but IMO they drink too much. I know this from having crashed Polish weddings when in high school in Detroit. They get too crazy but their girls are okay, maybe too okay. They get you into trouble too.