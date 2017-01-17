US Must Reassure Allies in NATO 'We Have Their Backs' - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Power stressed that all NATO members should uphold the pledge to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

"We must reassure our allies that we have their backs … that means maintaining our robust support for NATO and making clear our nation’s steadfast commitment to treat an attack on any NATO member as an attack on us all," Power stated.

The ambassador made the remarks as part of her last public speech as the US permanent representative to the United Nations.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Friday, has questioned whether NATO is obsolete and criticized allies who do not contribute the full 2 percent of GDP to the alliance.