22:23 GMT +317 January 2017
    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise

    US Must Reassure Allies in NATO 'We Have Their Backs' - Envoy to UN

    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    The United States must uphold its commitments to its allies in NATO, US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday.

    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    NATO Military Build-Up in E Europe: 'Trump Will Continue Where Obama Stopped'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —  Power stressed that all NATO members should uphold the pledge to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

    "We must reassure our allies that we have their backs … that means maintaining our robust support for NATO and making clear our nation’s steadfast commitment to treat an attack on any NATO member as an attack on us all," Power stated.

    The ambassador made the remarks as part of her last public speech as the US permanent representative to the United Nations.

    US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Friday, has questioned whether NATO is obsolete and criticized allies who do not contribute the full 2 percent of GDP to the alliance.

      kasivasantha
      Powers still blabering around. She is like a tail cut off from the lizard--twitching
    • Reply
      supportin reply tokasivasantha(Show commentHide comment)
      kasivasantha, she is like Francis Gary Power with no U2. Perhaps she is his lovechild by Patti Hearst :>)

      America does not mind "having their back." What the USA minds is that except for France, Italy, Canada and the UK the USA always is NATO's front while the EU cowers behind them like girlie-men then the USA has to pay in cash for the privilege of our troops fighting and dying first.

      In grudging defense of Poland, US troops are there for one reason only: to keep Poland from attacking Germany next September 1st just for old time's sake. Poles are very brave but IMO they drink too much. I know this from having crashed Polish weddings when in high school in Detroit. They get too crazy but their girls are okay, maybe too okay. They get you into trouble too.
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
