Dynamics of Syrian War Shifted 'the Day Putin Went in' - Kerry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All parties understand that the dynamics of the Syrian crisis have shifted since Russian President Vladimir Putin "went in," Kerry said.

"I believe that the parties are now reaching a state of near exhaustion, that they understand that the dynamics have shifted, and it did the day that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin went in, and therefore there is a way to get to an end game here… I am confident it can be done, I have no doubt about it. " Kerry said during a World Economic Forum conference.

On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.

Moreover, Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.