Dynamics of Syrian War Shifted 'the Day Putin Went in' - Kerry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All parties understand that the dynamics of the Syrian crisis have shifted since Russian President Vladimir Putin "went in," Kerry said.
"I believe that the parties are now reaching a state of near exhaustion, that they understand that the dynamics have shifted, and it did the day that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin went in, and therefore there is a way to get to an end game here… I am confident it can be done, I have no doubt about it. " Kerry said during a World Economic Forum conference.
Moreover, Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.
I will be so glad when Kerry and all are out of the White House administration. They never should have been there.

KERRY is a propaganda piece. PUTIN went no where. But Syria did went off after Kerry and Obama went in, to arm illegal groups and terrorists.
jas
cast235
This manure bag should just SHUT UP and leave.
And what they did in Ukraine have no name. With E.U NATO U.K and minions. That were all at Syria.