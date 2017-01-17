Road Map to Help Solve Transnistria Issue Within 3 Years - Moldovan President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Transnistria broke away from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunify with neighboring Romania.

The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved. Russian peacekeepers have been preserving peace in the region, along with their Moldovan and Transnistrian counterparts.

"Today, I familiarized our Russian colleagues with our vision, it is a kind of a road map for 2017-2019. I have already said this to Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], I believe that we have a window of opportunity over the next two to three years to approach a political solution to that issue. It will certainly not be easy," Dodon said at a news conference in Moscow during his first official visit.