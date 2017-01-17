Register
17:52 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    NATO's Attitude to Turkey Proves 'Trump is Right' Calling it 'Obsolete'

    © AFP 2016/ ADEM ALTAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    010021

    In a recent interview with The Times newspaper, United States President-elect Donald Trump claimed that NATO is an obsolete organization since it is not much engaged in fighting terrorism and its members are not contributing enough.

    "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems. Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago. Number two the countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to pay. I took such heat, when I said NATO was obsolete. It’s obsolete because it wasn’t taking care of terror," Trump told the newspaper.

    Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Francois Hollande and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan react as they observe a fly past during the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Trump's Remark on NATO 'Delegitimizes' the Alliance as a 'Relic of the Past'
    Some were not surprising since Trump has long been a vocal critic of the alliance in its current state, said Ahmet Berat Çonkar, a Turkish lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    During his presidential campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

    "Many in the US have long criticized NATO over the fact that the alliance shoulders the almost unbearable burden of protecting Europe. Many believe that the US spends too much money on the alliance, without visible returns. This is harmful to the American economy," Çonkar told Sputnik Turkiye.

    The lawmaker also underscored that the alliance is rightfully criticized for lacking initiative on counterterrorism efforts and the migrant crisis.

    "Let’s take Turkey as an example. As a member of NATO, Turkey is engaged in active counterterrorism efforts. At the same time, the fact that other country members lack solidarity with Turkey proves that Trump is right," he said.

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ USAF/Handout via Reuters
    Turkey 'Testing the Waters' by Hinting NATO Could Be Kicked Out of Incirlik
    According to Çonkar, the alliance should work out a more realistic and comprehensive strategy which would focus on the priority regional and global challenges.

    Furthermore, the lawmaker suggested that Trump’s statements will pave the way for a serious discussion about the future of NATO.

    "The main question is whether NATO members are able to fulfill their obligations, including in maintaining security and distributing the financial burden. There are assumptions that the new US presidential administration will not tolerate the lack of financial contributions from certain NATO members," Çonkar said.

    According to the lawmaker, NATO should reconsider its priorities, placing focus on fighting terrorist organizations posing a threat to the stability and security of the alliance.

    Related:

    NATO 'Bitter' Over Russian Naval Capabilities as Carrier Group Heads Home
    Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad
    Trump's Stance on Russia Means 'NATO Should Change Its Attitude'
    Trump: NATO Obsolete, Not Much Engaged in Counterterrorism
    Tags:
    security, NATO, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok