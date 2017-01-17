Berlin Welcomes May’s 'Sketchy' Brexit Plan - Steinmeier

MOSCOW, January 17 (Sputnik) — The UK prime minister outlined Britain’s expectations of future ties with the European Union, ruling out a partial membership and single market access to pursue free trade deals.

"We welcome the British prime minister’s effort to sketch out her government’s view of the Brexit and bring a little bit more clarity to the British plans at last," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

FM #Steinmeier: We welcome that @theresa_may finally outlined her #Brexit ideas and that she created more clarity about UK plans. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) January 17, 2017

​"She underscored that the United Kingdom seeks a positive and constructive partnership, a friendship with the EU. This is good," he stressed, adding that "it is in Germany’s and Europe’s interests to strengthen solidarity between the 27 member states and unity of the European single market."

​The minister emphasized formal talks on the future of the EU-UK relationship would only begin after London triggered the exit clause.

"Tomorrow we will agree Germany’s stance on the upcoming negotiations at the cabinet committee on Brexit."

​The German government’s committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to look into May’s Brexit priorities. The meeting will be chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel.