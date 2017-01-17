Register
17:52 GMT +317 January 2017
    (L-R) German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, US Secretary of State John Kerry, US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Philip Hammond (C) meet at the Palais Coburg Hotel, where the Iran nuclear talks are being held, in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 2015

    Iran Calls on Russia, China to Ensure Fulfillment of Nuclear Agreemen

    Iran is calling on Russia, China and other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure that the terms of the agreement are met and the US violation is addressed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — On Monday, marking one year since the implementation of the JCPOA, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the European Union was pleased with the progress on the Iran nuclear deal and that it would continue to work for the respect and implementation of the agreement.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.
    If US Withdraws From Iran Nuclear Deal, Tehran 'Will Burn This Document'

    "We want other parties to the nuclear deal, specially Russia and China, to play their role and we expect them to make their efforts so that we can reach whatever has been agreed in the nuclear deal objectively," Qassemi said, as quoted by FARS news agency.

    (L-R) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and US Secretary of State John Kerry pose for a picture during the final press conference of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 2015
    Most Countries Sharing Positive Assessment of Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

    He added that the country's banking problems are largely down to the US violation of the nuclear deal, which Iran has "strongly protested."

    In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the JCPOA, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual sanctions relief.

    The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential. The same day, the United States and the European Union announced that they were lifting their sanctions against Iran.

    Iran has since accused the United States of failing to uphold the deal by blocking its assets and not reassuring foreign banks and companies that they will not be punished for doing business with Iran.

    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union, P5+1, Iran
