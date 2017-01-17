Iran Calls on Russia, China to Ensure Fulfillment of Nuclear Agreemen

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — On Monday, marking one year since the implementation of the JCPOA, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the European Union was pleased with the progress on the Iran nuclear deal and that it would continue to work for the respect and implementation of the agreement.

"We want other parties to the nuclear deal, specially Russia and China, to play their role and we expect them to make their efforts so that we can reach whatever has been agreed in the nuclear deal objectively," Qassemi said, as quoted by FARS news agency.

Most Countries Sharing Positive Assessment of Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

He added that the country's banking problems are largely down to the US violation of the nuclear deal, which Iran has "strongly protested."

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the JCPOA, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual sanctions relief.

The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential. The same day, the United States and the European Union announced that they were lifting their sanctions against Iran.

Iran has since accused the United States of failing to uphold the deal by blocking its assets and not reassuring foreign banks and companies that they will not be punished for doing business with Iran.

