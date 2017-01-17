Snowden's Lawyer Slams Ex-CIA Deputy Director Call on Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kucherena stressed that all the speculations on Snowden were coming from the former employees of US government agencies, who themselves should be held accountable for all the human rights violations they committed while in office.

"Such statements of former CIA deputy director cause mixed feelings and are perceived solely as a kind of utter nonsense," Kucherena told RIA Novosti, commenting on Morrell's remark that Snowden's extradition may become "a perfect gift for Trump" on the occasion of his inauguration.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

"Any trial of @Snowden would avoid the central issues of the public debate," warns @DavidAKaye, and thus "would lack fundamental fairness." — Pardon Snowden (@PardonSnowden) January 13, 2017

​In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

