Poroshenko Announces Visit to Washington After Trump's Inauguration

"Immediately after the inauguration, we agreed the date of my visit to Washington, DC, and the agenda of our negotiation would be quit big," Poroshenko said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, without providing the exact date.
Poroshenko said on Monday that Kiev was ready for "effective and fruitful" cooperation with the Trump administration, expressing hope that the "Ukrainian issue" would remain among Trump's top priorities.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why not? If Trump can meet with the President of Mexico and give him the sad news, why not do the same with Porky the Pig? He better talk fast, too, as Trump is not going to be wasting his time with someone who is no more than a sponge on everyone's schedule. Trump knows the score with this guy, believe me. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete He's probably going to ask for asylum!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete sapper, Good one! you made me laugh, and Lord knows we have plenty of asylums for ex politicians.
marcanhalt
sapper
marcanhaltin reply tosapper(Show commentHide comment)