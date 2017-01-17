Poroshenko Announces Visit to Washington After Trump's Inauguration

© AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky Biden's Visit to Ukraine Sends Shivers Down Kiev's Spine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump is set to become the United States' 45th president on Friday, January 20.

"Immediately after the inauguration, we agreed the date of my visit to Washington, DC, and the agenda of our negotiation would be quit big," Poroshenko said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, without providing the exact date.

Poroshenko said on Monday that Kiev was ready for "effective and fruitful" cooperation with the Trump administration, expressing hope that the "Ukrainian issue" would remain among Trump's top priorities.