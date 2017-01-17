Register
16:21 GMT +3
17 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, and US Vice President Joe Biden prior their statement to the media at the Presidential Administration Building in Kiev. File photo

    Biden's Visit to Ukraine Sends Shivers Down Kiev's Spine

    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Politics
    During US Vice President Joe Biden's recent visit to Kiev, Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko said his country is ready to cooperate with the new US administration. However, in general, there is a pessimistic sentiment among Ukrainian politicians regarding the new US President and his future politics, political expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.

    According to Dudchak, Kiev is likely to lose significant part of financial support from Washington with the new US administration in power. Ukrainian politicians are in general quite pessimistic about the future of Ukraine after Donald Trump's inauguration, he stated.

    "I think that with the new American administration Ukraine won't be on the top of US agenda," the expert told Sputnik. "When it became clear that Trump won the US election, it caused sadness in Ukraine and serious confusion in political circles. Now they are trying to figure out how to live, if the funding will be cut, what they can count for and how they should adapt to the new conditions. We can say that the Ukrainian political community is now pessimistic about it all," Dudchak told Sputnik.

    A similar point of view was expressed by German Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. According to the media source, Poroshenko fears possible rapprochement between Russia and the US.

    "In the war-torn Ukraine, the country's leader Petro Poroshenko is not quite happy about the presidential nomination of the new US president Donald Trump. Kiev fears that the interests of Ukraine could be sacrificed for the sake of an agreement between Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin," the article said.

    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine on July 20, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Poroshenko: US Remains Ukraine's Strategic Partner
    Biden flew in Ukraine on Monday for a meeting with Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. The politicians discussed results of the Kiev-Washington cooperation under Obama administration, as well as progress in Ukrainian reforms.

    Poroshenko said that Kiev is ready to further cooperate with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The politician also added that he expects "Ukrainian question" to be "among the first priorities" of the United States.

    However, Biden's visit is unlikely to bring much consolation to the grieving Ukrainian politicians, Frankfurter Rundschau wrote. According to the newspaper, Kiev has "to adapt to new circumstances, as starting Friday a new team will set new priorities in Washington."

    The US Embassy in Kiev said Biden's visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of the US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine.

      marcanhalt
      Here I thought the "shivers down the spine" had something to do with how excited they were to see each other. Well, so much for Biden, too, lhuh? I can just about imagine how that meeting would have started: "What do you think?" "No, what do you think?" "I don't have a clue, do you?" "No, I was hoping you could give us some insight." "I got nothing." "Well, then, what do we do?" "I don't know. What do you think?"
      roadside_bum
      The ultra-corrupt criminal gangs,headed by porky,should get ready for some belt tightening.I doubt,Trump will stuff their pockets,like the hussein administration,gladly did.
      Marques rouges
      Fact is that the globalists' strategy to punish Russia for not allowing them to topple Assad (and Iran, as Syria was just the first step to isolate Iran), this strategy didn't succeed. 6 years later it's going nowhere, the US is losing its "good cop" image, and the Lobby is finding it harder to rule the world incognito, from behind the scenes !

      So this Trump interlude was greatly needed to confuse the issue and muddy the waters !

      About Ukraine, I suppose Trump could well replace some local oligarchs with the friends of his chosen in-laws - this way the same cabal can keep the power in Kiev - and maybe he could have his own son to replace Biden's at the head of some major Ukrainian industry ?

      I don't think we should expect much more change than that ?
      edover3
      Trump should tell Porky to fix his own messes, and cut off money. If that happens, porky and the gang will be gone quickly.
      FightForTruth
      Let them grieve. This is how the NATO club rolls. My heart bleeds peanut butter for you in Ukraine.
      angry american
      good ol jackass joe biden.... what a pathetic pos...
