Biden's Visit to Ukraine Sends Shivers Down Kiev's Spine

According to Dudchak, Kiev is likely to lose significant part of financial support from Washington with the new US administration in power. Ukrainian politicians are in general quite pessimistic about the future of Ukraine after Donald Trump's inauguration, he stated.

"I think that with the new American administration Ukraine won't be on the top of US agenda," the expert told Sputnik. "When it became clear that Trump won the US election, it caused sadness in Ukraine and serious confusion in political circles. Now they are trying to figure out how to live, if the funding will be cut, what they can count for and how they should adapt to the new conditions. We can say that the Ukrainian political community is now pessimistic about it all," Dudchak told Sputnik.

A similar point of view was expressed by German Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. According to the media source, Poroshenko fears possible rapprochement between Russia and the US.

"In the war-torn Ukraine, the country's leader Petro Poroshenko is not quite happy about the presidential nomination of the new US president Donald Trump. Kiev fears that the interests of Ukraine could be sacrificed for the sake of an agreement between Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin," the article said.

Biden flew in Ukraine on Monday for a meeting with Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. The politicians discussed results of the Kiev-Washington cooperation under Obama administration, as well as progress in Ukrainian reforms.

Poroshenko said that Kiev is ready to further cooperate with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The politician also added that he expects "Ukrainian question" to be "among the first priorities" of the United States.

However, Biden's visit is unlikely to bring much consolation to the grieving Ukrainian politicians, Frankfurter Rundschau wrote. According to the newspaper, Kiev has "to adapt to new circumstances, as starting Friday a new team will set new priorities in Washington."

The US Embassy in Kiev said Biden's visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of the US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine.

