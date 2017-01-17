UN OHCHR Chief Expects Russia to Start Reinstatement Campaign

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Hungary and Croatia were among 14 new UN Human Rights Council members voted in on October 28, 2016, edging out Russia in the Eastern European group.

"I assume that the campaign will start right away… I have periodic meetings with the authorities, so I expect at some moment we will discuss.," Zeid said.

The UN Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body responsible for protecting human rights and addressing human rights violations. The council consists of 47 members that are elected by majority of members of the General Assembly through a direct ballot.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!