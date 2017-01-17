Tajani Leading in 1st Round of European Parliament President Vote

© AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS Berlusconi's Ally Tajani Most Likely to Head European Parliament After Schulz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In November 2016, Martin Schulz, the current European Parliament president, said he would not seek a third term and instead planned to lead the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) electoral list in the 2017 elections in western Germany.

"Outcome of the first ballot: 1. Antonio Tajani (EPP, IT) 274 2. Gianni Pittella (S&D, IT) 183 3. Helga Stevens (ECR, BE) 77," the press service said on its Twitter account.

Outcome of the first ballot of election of President of the European Parliament #EPresident pic.twitter.com/gsniNb36VC — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) 17 января 2017 г.

According to the press service, a total number of valid votes cast in the first ballot is 683.

To win, any of the contenders for the highest post in the 751-seat parliament needs to get an absolute majority. If none manages to obtain the necessary support following three rounds, the fourth round will see two most popular candidates competing simply for the highest number of votes.