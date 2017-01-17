UN Commission on Syria Crimes Could Push Cases Onto ICC

DAVOS (Sputnik) — The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in December to investigate war crimes in Syria, paving the way for the establishment of an independent panel to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes and human rights violations.
"This now would become more like a criminal investigation. So yes, it can end up in ICC or elsewhere," Zeid said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The backlog is, in itself, incalculable. There are not enough honest prosecutors who will take these cases, unless they are Syrians. The problem there, is that public opinion is still against them, if not the judges.
marcanhalt