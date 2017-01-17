'Spirit' of Final Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal is 'Undisputable'

Iran and the six international mediators reached on July 14, 2015 a historic agreement on the settlement of the long-term Iranian nuclear problem. A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was adopted, the implementation of which removes the previously imposed economic and financial sanctions by the UN Security Council, the US and the European Union from Iran. The plan came into effect on January 16.
In addition to the JCPOA, the deal includes the so-called gentleman’s agreement, which Tehran describes as the "spirit" of the deal. Iran expects that this gentleman’s agreement will be respected by the six powers involved in the deal, especially by the US and its new president.
"Our nuclear negotiations with the Americans are finalized and we have no other political talks with them. In our view, everything is over," Araghchi was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.
He also reiterated a warning by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, who said that if the US withdraws from the deal, Tehran would "burn it."
Iran does not want to cancel the deal but it is ready for any emergencies, according to Emad Abshenass, an Iranian political analyst and editor-in-chief of Iran Press newspaper.
The expert underscored that during the year passed since the deal came into effect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations confirmed that Iran has fulfilled its obligations.
"Now, Tehran expects the same from the other participants of the deal. If the core principles of the agreement are violated Iran could suspend the cooperation or restore the pre-agreement level of its nuclear activities," Abshenass said.
He reminded that those main principles are the "spirit of the agreement." According to them, all sanctions previously imposed against Iran should be lifted.
"In particular, they presume the removal of restrictions on Iran’s bank assets. In practice, the US ignores this provision. Moreover, Washington pressures other countries to prevent them from cooperation with Tehran. This situation contradicts the spirit of the JCPOA. The final deal on Iran’s nuclear program is undisputable and will not be renegotiated," the expert concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What TRUMP wants is TOTAL CONTROL of resources, And now , he will do as ISRAEL orders. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is going on making an arse out of his mouth even before he is sworn in. Like Obama, he has lots of promises going in, like Obama he starts to wobble as soon as he is in office. Unlike Obama, however, trump has no intellectual volumen. Soon we shall see, but do not hold your breath. Billionaire turned politicians are all the same folks, have you not learned?
cast235
He is an ISRAELI SOLDIER.
So expect the deal to be derailed. by him. However, there are other signatories, and U.S could be isolated on this matter and all sanctions IGNORED. At the end, U.S will have to lower the head and forget punishments as it will have to punish the whole PLANET.
IRAN should relax. Until the day, it means something.
Go JOIN Russia , CSTO, SCO, EEU IF possible.
Let them erect sanctions.
Open 2 bases in IRAN for Russia one naval one aerospace.
And sign a mutual protection pact. None of them will mess after that.
arpito