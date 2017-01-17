Register
14:50 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.

    'Spirit' of Final Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal is 'Undisputable'

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    227810

    The upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States intensified discussions around the final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Iranian journalist Emad Abshenass tols Sputnik that Tehran will not renegotiate the deal.

    Unidentified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors (2nd-3rd L) and Iranian technicians disconnect the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium production at nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran on January, 20, 2014.
    © AFP 2016/ KAZEM GHANE / IRNA
    Obama Puts His Own Iran Nuclear Deal in Jeopardy by Doubling Down on Sanctions
    Trump has been known as a vocal critic of the document, promising to "tear up" or renegotiate the deal. During his campaign, Trump called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."

    Iran and the six international mediators reached on July 14, 2015 a historic agreement on the settlement of the long-term Iranian nuclear problem. A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was adopted, the implementation of which removes the previously imposed economic and financial sanctions by the UN Security Council, the US and the European Union from Iran. The plan came into effect on January 16.

    In addition to the JCPOA, the deal includes the so-called gentleman’s agreement, which Tehran describes as the "spirit" of the deal. Iran expects that this gentleman’s agreement will be respected by the six powers involved in the deal, especially by the US and its new president.

    Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaks at a campaign rally for presidential candidate DonaldTrump at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Miami
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Iran Nuclear Deal 'On Life Support,' Priebus Says; Won't Say Trump Will Kill It
    Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on January 16, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the agreement will not be renegotiated.

    "Our nuclear negotiations with the Americans are finalized and we have no other political talks with them. In our view, everything is over," Araghchi was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

    He also reiterated a warning by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, who said that if the US withdraws from the deal, Tehran would "burn it."

    Iran does not want to cancel the deal but it is ready for any emergencies, according to Emad Abshenass, an Iranian political analyst and editor-in-chief of Iran Press newspaper.

    US President Barack Obama speaks to the press as he meets with business, government, and national security to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Iran Adheres to Nuclear Deal Commitments - Obama
    "Of course, Tehran doesn’t have a plan to end the deal but if the US or any other party abandons its obligations and prevent the implementation of the JCPOA Iran will definitely change its stance," Abshenass told Sputnik Persian.

    The expert underscored that during the year passed since the deal came into effect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international organizations confirmed that Iran has fulfilled its obligations.

    "Now, Tehran expects the same from the other participants of the deal. If the core principles of the agreement are violated Iran could suspend the cooperation or restore the pre-agreement level of its nuclear activities," Abshenass said.

    He reminded that those main principles are the "spirit of the agreement." According to them, all sanctions previously imposed against Iran should be lifted.

    "In particular, they presume the removal of restrictions on Iran’s bank assets. In practice, the US ignores this provision. Moreover, Washington pressures other countries to prevent them from cooperation with Tehran. This situation contradicts the spirit of the JCPOA. The final deal on Iran’s nuclear program is undisputable and will not be renegotiated," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    Most Countries Sharing Positive Assessment of Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow
    Iran Meets Fordow Centrifuge Removal Deadline as Part of Nuclear Deal - IAEA
    Germany in Talks With New US Administration on Iran Nuclear Program Deal
    EU to Continue Working on Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal - Mogherini
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, sanctions, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      What TRUMP wants is TOTAL CONTROL of resources, And now , he will do as ISRAEL orders.
      He is an ISRAELI SOLDIER.

      So expect the deal to be derailed. by him. However, there are other signatories, and U.S could be isolated on this matter and all sanctions IGNORED. At the end, U.S will have to lower the head and forget punishments as it will have to punish the whole PLANET.

      IRAN should relax. Until the day, it means something.
      Go JOIN Russia , CSTO, SCO, EEU IF possible.
      Let them erect sanctions.
      Open 2 bases in IRAN for Russia one naval one aerospace.
      And sign a mutual protection pact. None of them will mess after that.
    • Reply
      arpito
      Trump is going on making an arse out of his mouth even before he is sworn in. Like Obama, he has lots of promises going in, like Obama he starts to wobble as soon as he is in office. Unlike Obama, however, trump has no intellectual volumen. Soon we shall see, but do not hold your breath. Billionaire turned politicians are all the same folks, have you not learned?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok