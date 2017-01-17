US-EU Ties to Be 'Stronger Than Ever' in Next 6 Months - Trump's Adviser

DAVOS (Sputnik) – The statement comes after US President-elect Trump criticized Merkel over her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the European Union in his interview with the Times and Bild newspapers.

Merkel later responded and said that the European Union has its fate in its own hands.

"In next six months, relationship between the United States and Europe will be stronger than ever," Scaramucci told reporters at the Davos forum.