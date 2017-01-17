Register
13:18 GMT +3 17 January 2017
    Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) hold up a banner with the logo of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) as they take part in in demonstration march, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016.

    German Top Court Rejects Parliament's Motion to Ban Far-Right NPD Party

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    13320

    Germany’s Constitutional Court rejected on Tuesday another attempt by the parliament's upper house to ban the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD), accused of trying to undermine democracy.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The supreme court agreed with prosecutors that the NPD advocated "abolishing the existing free democratic basic order" and replacing it with an ethnically-defined authoritarian national state.

    Angela Merkel
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Merkel’s Conservative Bloc Pulls Ahead of Socialist Rivals in Germany – Poll

    "The NPD acts in a systematic manner and with sufficient intensity towards achieving its aims that are directed against the free democratic basic order. However, (currently) there is a lack of specific and weighty indications suggesting that this endeavour will be successful," the judgment read.

    "For that reason the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court, in its judgment pronounced today, unanimously rejected as unfounded the Bundesrat’s admissible application to establish the unconstitutionality of the NPD," the court concluded.

    The upper-house Bundesrat first tried to outlaw the party, accused of neo-Nazism and anti-Jewish sentiment, in 2001. It failed after two years of judicial inquiry, prompting lawmakers to file a new petition in 2013.

    But the top court said today it could not abolish a party based on its ideology alone, adding a party needed to "exceed the threshold of actually combating the free democratic basic order" in order to be banned.

    court decision, parliament, National Democratic Party of Germany (NDP), Germany
      marcanhalt
      The left has always prided itself on being the progressive thinkers. That is because the keep swallowing up the 'middle of the roaders'. The far right has its share of thinkers, too, but they seem too radical to be invited to the leftist parties. They are, in fact, the antitheticals, those who will not compromise and that is what makes them so hard to understand. But is it for principles, or political (sic., economical) gain? Well, we know the church no longer relevant in Germany, so what do you think? It is just another Super Pokemon gambit/
