Palestinian Factions Propose to Include Israeli Issue in Int'l Conference

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian officials invited the Palestine Liberation Organization's factions, in particular PFLP, in order to put an end to the split in the organization and restore the national unity as part of the coalition organization.

"We believe that Russia could form a new international format to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. We would like Russia to play a key role in forming this format in the near future. We would like and we hope for holding of a conference on resolution in Russia in the coming months," Qais Abdul Karim told reporters.