South Korea Slams Japan's Repeated Territorial Claims to Dokdo Islets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The remark comes after a statement by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida who said Takeshima was Japan’s territory.

"It is deplorable that Japan makes these claims," Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency at a regular press briefing. "We call upon Tokyo to stop making such useless claims."

The islets have long been a stumbling block in the diplomatic relations between the two states. South Korea claims the Dokdo islets were annexed by Japan during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula in the 20th century. The isles are administered by South Korea, but Japan disputes these actions.