Mexico to Seek Dialogue With Trump Administration - Finance Minister

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — He added that although Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto had provided an appropriate guidance on the matter during a meeting with the country’s senior officials, Mexico remained uncertain about further relations with the United States, its biggest trade partner.

"We should soon start seeking space for dialogue and understanding, this is what the region, the United States and Mexico need the most," Meade said Monday as quoted by the Notimex news agency.

Trump won November 8, 2016 presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. During the campaign, as well as after being elected Trump had stated he would build a wall on the US-Mexico border to stop the flow of illegal immigration and deport illegal migrants.

Expectations of Trump's policy as for Mexico after the inauguration have already affected the Mexican economy and have contributed to the renewal of historical minimum of the Mexican peso's exchange rate against the US dollar.