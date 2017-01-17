Trump Cannot Be Worse Than Obama - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Maduro said Obama would be remembered for crises in Africa and the Middle East, spread of terrorism and three coups in Latin America. The Socialist president reiterated he wanted to mend ties with Washington.
"International media speculated a lot about Trump, and we are surprised by a hate campaign against Donald Trump. I say let’s wait and see what happens … he won’t be worse than Obama," he told reporters on Monday, as quoted by the state-run AVN news agency.
Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington this Friday. In his election campaign, the billionaire businessman accused Venezuela’s Socialist government of damaging the nation and oppressing its people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NOBODY can be worse or more stupid than Obummer!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'll play devil's advocate: 'wanna bet?'
sapper
michael