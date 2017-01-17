Kazakhstan Fully Ready for Jan. 23 Intra-Syrian Talks in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.

"The readiness is full on the part of Kazakhstan… I propose to consider January 23 the working date of the planned meeting," Abdrakhmanov told reporters.