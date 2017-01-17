Register
    President of France's far right National Front party Marine Le Pen, delivers her speech during their summer meeting, in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2015.

    Marine Le Pen to Recognize Crimea as Part of Russia if Elected

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Marine Le Pen, the head of the French far-right National Front party and presidential candidate, said that she would recognize Crimea as a part of Russia if she wins the presidential election.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The French will elect a successor to Socialist President Francois Hollande in two rounds of voting in April and May 2017. According to the polls, center-right The Republicans’ nominee Francois Fillon is expected to face Le Pen in the runoff.

    Paris Skyline at Sunset
    © Flickr/ James Whitesmith
    Second Round of French Socialists' Presidential Debates Fail to Reveal Favorite

    "Following the referendum, which demonstrated the [Crimean] people's wish to join Russia, I will also recognize Crimea as part of Russia. The belonging of Crimea to Ukraine was just an administrative issue of the Soviet times, Crimea has never been the Ukrainian peninsula," Le Pen told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

    French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen gestures during a meeting in Lille, northern France, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Michel Spingler
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Denies Meeting Trump During NY Visit

    Le Pen expressed regret that the international community and the United Nations had not taken seriously the results of the referendum.

    The politician added that she would restore the relations between Russia and France and support the sanctions relief in case of the victory in the presidential election.

    Earlier in January, Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster that she regarded Crimea as an integral part of Russia and disagreed that it was illegal annexation.

    Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification in a referendum. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory. The referendum was held after a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

    Francois Fillon, Francois Hollande, Marine Le Pen, Crimea, Russia
      cast235
      The will of the people is recon at U.N. BUT IF is to set Russia APART ONLY.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The only decent female politician in EU and beyond what an amazing women with class and respect mind you I should have said males as well I do think Kurz of Austria as head of OSCE now is dammed excellent as well (male).

      Lets hope French people get behind Le Pen and really stick it up the neocons.
    • Reply
      sapper
      An educational video for kids in the US beat everybody to recognising Crimea as part of Russia!! LOL!!! :-D
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Derek try reading non propaganda as follows; "Following the referendum, which demonstrated the [Crimean] people's wish to join Russia, I will also recognize Crimea as part of Russia. The belonging of Crimea to Ukraine was just an administrative issue of the Soviet times, Crimea has never been the Ukrainian peninsula," Le Pen told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

      As Le Pen rightly points out Crimea as part of the Soviet Union which was formerly part of Russia was gifted to Ukraine to administer for a sterling performance in producing record yields of wheat for the S.U. the proviso's included that if the situation should change or become untenable the Crimean people will have the right to hold a referendum on demand to vote on a return to its former status.

      Ukraine was not formerly a nation but a territories belonging to Poland Hungary amongst others that were conquered in early wars to stop the invasions of former Russia and its soviet satellite nations then known as the USSR.

      The time has come were the importance of Ukraine no longer applies and its annexation split back to former sovereignties is appropriate which is exactly what the US does not want as it puts Russia in a positive light and appeases Poland which recent history will attest to in the reverse.

      The US has been using every strategy over the last 8 years to break Russia up and down.
      In doing so it has robbed the world of the opportunity to see the world heal and nations rejoin to become productive members of the new modern multi polar world order and a future that solves the current problems but Rothschild wont allow it has he owns the American dollar and its dominance in the world that the new multi polar order would equalise currencies and bring new found wealth to all nations.
    • Reply
      michael
      it will be an interesting presidential race...for a change. :)
