Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement came after US President-elect Donald Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization in an interview with The Times newspaper, saying it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

In the same interview Trump also welcomed British decision on Brexit, criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy and described prospects for improving US-Russia relations.

"Europe will always be ready to continue transatlantic cooperation, but it will be determined by its interests and values … [Europe] does not need external advice," Hollande said, as quoted by Le Soir newspaper.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

