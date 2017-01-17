Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad

In the same interview Trump also welcomed British decision on Brexit, criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy and described prospects for improving US-Russia relations.
"Europe will always be ready to continue transatlantic cooperation, but it will be determined by its interests and values … [Europe] does not need external advice," Hollande said, as quoted by Le Soir newspaper.
Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This TRAITOR.. When is the next BAIL OUT? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete In the same interview Trump also welcomed British decision on Brexit, criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy and described prospects for improving US-Russia relations. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Hollande's not the right guy to give speeches about not needing help to govern. He can't even run for re-election.
cast235
jas
---
Come, come, now> Merkel and Obama's thug friends have been taking cheap shots at Trump ever since he was elected. Now the bullies complain because Trump pushes back a little?
I think this is when it started. Then HRW and others started in on Trump.
sputniknews.com/politics/201701081049379071-merkel-difficult-men-trump
jas