CAIRO (Sputnik) – The minister stated that Riyadh is readying to work with the incoming US President Administration.

"We are optimistic about Trump’s administration and hope to work together in different spheres," said, as quoted by the Al Arabiya television channel.

Trump's inauguration is set to be held on January 20.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!