MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This comes after months of criticism leveled at the British government for being unclear about what Brexit would mean for the nation when it triggers the exit clause by the end of March.

Earlier in January, the UK ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, unexpectedly resigned and warned those involved in the negotiations over "muddled thinking."

The UK-EU negotiating process is scheduled to last for two years. An informal EU meeting is set for February 3 in Malta, where 27 EU leaders will discuss Brexit without UK’s participation.

