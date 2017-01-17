French Ex-PM Valls Calls Trump’s Remarks on EU, NATO 'Declaration of War'

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Moscow Says US Speculating on Contacts Between Russia, Trump's Team

PARIS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, in an interview with The Times newspaper, US President-elect Donald Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization, since it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

In the same interview, Trump also welcomed British decision on Brexit, criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s migration policy and described prospects for improving US-Russia relations.

“That is a provocation, that is a declaration of war on Europe. The US President-elect proposes dissolution of Europe in the sphere of trade, migration and defense,” Valls said in an interview with the BFMTV broadcaster.

He called Trump’s remarks unprecedented for EU-US relations.

“The only response to Trump must be unification of Europe, especially in the sphere of defense and trade,” Valls said.

The former prime minister added that an alliance between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin against Europe would be an end to peace.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!