Moscow Says US Speculating on Contacts Between Russia, Trump's Team

"I am still shocked of this destructive and speculative manner, how US media and some politicians, especially on Capitol Hill, are discussing the issue of our contacts with any US politician. Many of them… have completely intimidated themselves with the shadow of the Russia threat," Ryabkov told reporters.
The Russian embassy in Washington refused to comment on this issue.
According to Ryabkov, the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama remains the official Russian interlocutor until the inauguration of Trump.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)