Moscow Says US Speculating on Contacts Between Russia, Trump's Team

UNITED NATION (Sputnik) — Earlier in January, US media reported about a conversation between Gen. Michael Flynn, the incoming national security adviser of US President-Elect Donald Trump and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. A number of US politicians expressed concern that the the two sides had discussed the issue of US sanctions against Russia.

"I am still shocked of this destructive and speculative manner, how US media and some politicians, especially on Capitol Hill, are discussing the issue of our contacts with any US politician. Many of them… have completely intimidated themselves with the shadow of the Russia threat," Ryabkov told reporters.

The Russian embassy in Washington refused to comment on this issue.

According to Ryabkov, the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama remains the official Russian interlocutor until the inauguration of Trump.

