Information About Russia in HRW Report ‘Compilation of Lies and Manipulation’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The announcement comes as Human Rights Watch issued the so-called World Report with an overview of the human rights violations across the world.

“The ‘Russian’ chapter of the Human Rights Watch report on the situation in the sphere of human rights is a compilation of lies and manipulation [of facts] … It is clear that it was a political order of the outgoing US administration,” Dolgov wrote on his Twitter page.

«Российский» раздел доклада «Хьюман Райтс Уотч» о

соблюдении прав человека – компиляция лжи и передергиваний. — Konstantin Dolgov (@KKdolgov) January 16, 2017

​The report accused Russia of prosecutions for online speech, provoking a “human rights crisis” in “occupied” Crimea, infringement on LGBT rights and other violation of human rights.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!