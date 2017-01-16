Kerry Slams Trump Over Attempts to 'Step Into' Policies of Other Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The secretary of state did not clarify which of Trump’s alleged attempts to step into other countries’ policies he was speaking about.

"I thought frankly it was inappropriate for a president-elect of the United States to be stepping into the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner. He will have to speak to that, as of Friday he is responsible for that relationship," Kerry said in an interview with the broadcaster.

However, when asked about Trump’s negative remarks on the refugee policy of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kerry said that he disagreed with the Trump’s position, adding that Merkel’s policy was courageous.

US President-elect Trump criticized Merkel over her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the European Union in his interview with the Times and Bild newspapers.

Merkel later responded and said that the European Union has its fate in its own hands.

"I think we, the Europeans, have our fate in our own hands. I will continue pressing for intensive and most importantly forward-looking cooperation between the 27 member states," she told reporters in Berlin.