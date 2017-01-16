EU Should 'Seek Dialogue' With Trump to Influence US Economic Plans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Trump's policies could fail and in this case he would look for a "scapegoat."

"We should seek dialogue with Trump to positively influence further development of his economic policy plans. Trump set clear purposes: to create more jobs in US manufacturing, reduce imports and increase Europe's contribution to NATO. However, he lacks a convincing conception to achieve successfully these goals," Fuest said in a statement.

"The German economy with its trade surplus could become one of these 'scapegoats," Fuest said.

However, Ifo head considered that Europe and in particular Germany should not overreact on Trump's statements.

Throughout the 2016 campaign and after winning US presidential elections, Trump had repeatedly promised to create more jobs and boost US economy. He also had called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

Trump's inauguration is set for January 20.