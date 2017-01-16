Members of Palestinian Meeting in Moscow to Present Joint Viewpoint to Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He explained that the viewpoint includes statements regarding the independent state of Palestine in the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, raising the blockade of the Gaza Strip and fulfillment of the UN Security Council’s resolution condemning building of Israeli settlements on Palestinian territories. Faisal added that the parties of the talks also call for dismissing the Middle East Quartet that does not depend on international resolutions.

"We have just finished a meeting of all Palestinian delegations and have reached a common position that we will convey to Lavrov," Faisal said.

The possible relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will take a special place in the discussion, Faisal said, adding that the moving is potentially explosive in Palestine as well as in the entire region because of the delicacy of the issue.

"We will ask Russia with its influence to interfere," Faisal underlined.

The informal negotiations between a number of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) factions are taking place in Moscow on January 15-17 under the aegis of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.